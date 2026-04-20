‘Offensive religious remarks’: Motilal Nagar residents seek FIR against MHADA V-P

Jaiswal singled out the protester, asking for his identity card and questioning his origins. (Credits: Facebook/ Sanjeev Jaiswal I.A.S﻿)

A group of 37 residents from Motilal Nagar has sought an FIR against Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) vice-president Sanjeev Jaiswal over alleged intimidation and communal remarks made during a recent event.

In a written complaint submitted at Goregaon police station on April 17, the residents called for action under sections related to hurting religious sentiments, along with Jaiswal’s suspension and a judicial inquiry into the incident.

The controversy began at the unveiling of the Motilal Nagar redevelopment plan, where a resident protested by holding a placard, demanding larger homes of 2,400 sq ft instead of the proposed 1,600 sq ft units. According to videos circulated widely, Jaiswal singled out the protester, asking for his identity card and questioning his origins. He also warned him of consequences if he was found to be an “illegal immigrant” and issued a veiled threat, saying the situation “would not have been good” had he been closer.