‘Offensive religious remarks’: Motilal Nagar residents seek FIR against MHADA V-P

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A group of 37 residents from Motilal Nagar has sought an FIR against Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) vice-president Sanjeev Jaiswal over alleged intimidation and communal remarks made during a recent event.
In a written complaint submitted at Goregaon police station on April 17, the residents called for action under sections related to hurting religious sentiments, along with Jaiswal’s suspension and a judicial inquiry into the incident.
The controversy began at the unveiling of the Motilal Nagar redevelopment plan, where a resident protested by holding a placard, demanding larger homes of 2,400 sq ft instead of the proposed 1,600 sq ft units. According to videos circulated widely, Jaiswal singled out the protester, asking for his identity card and questioning his origins. He also warned him of consequences if he was found to be an “illegal immigrant” and issued a veiled threat, saying the situation “would not have been good” had he been closer.
Residents, in their complaint, said the remarks included “offensive religious statements” and falsely branded the individual, who was described as a lifelong Motilal Nagar resident, as a Bangladeshi intruder. They termed the incident a deliberate attempt to disturb communal harmony.
Despite the complaint, police confirmed that no FIR has been registered so far. “An inquiry is underway,” officials said.
The targeted resident is associated with the Motilal Nagar Vikas Samiti, a group that has been advocating for larger rehabilitation homes under redevelopment norms. The group argues that, based on the total 143-acre land parcel and proportional Floor Space Index (FSI) calculations, residents are entitled to 2,400 sq ft units.
However, a 2021 Maharashtra government resolution caps rehabilitation units at 1,600 sq ft for eligible residents of MHADA layouts. Existing homes in the area are around 250 sq ft.
Courts have previously dismissed residents’ demands for larger units. Both the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court of India upheld MHADA’s rights as the landowner to proceed with redevelopment in accordance with prevailing regulations. After a bidding process, the Adani Group was selected as the project’s developer.
Jaiswal did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication of this report.
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