Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
MHADA Konkan board offers 4,654 houses in lottery; draw on May 10

Applicants can participate in the draw till April 10 and pay the minimum deposit till April 12.

The lottery draw will be held at Thane’s Kashinath Ghanekar Hall. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File)
MHADA Konkan board offers 4,654 houses in lottery; draw on May 10
The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) Konkan board has offered 4,655 affordable houses in a lottery and the draw will be held on May 10.

Of the 4,655 houses, 984 are part of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana scheme and 1,453 are part of 20 per cent of the houses the board obtained through redevelopment projects. The remaining 152 houses are part of the board’s various housing projects, as per its officials. The board is also offering 14 land parcels in lower and middle income group categories, and 2,048 houses are in the first-come-first-served category.

The houses and land parcels on offer are located in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts. The houses are in the Rs 14 lakh-Rs 41 lakh price range, whereas the land parcels are worth Rs 7 lakh onwards.

Applicants can participate in the lottery draw till April 10 and pay the minimum deposit till 11:59pm on April 12. The board will publish a final list of valid applicants at 6pm on May 5. A draw will be held at 10am on May 10, where the names of winners will be announced.

The registration process has started. Applicants who did not win other lucky draws—for example, the recent Pune and Aurangabad lottery—can also apply by paying the minimum deposit without registering again.

The lottery draw will be held at Thane’s Kashinath Ghanekar Hall.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 15:02 IST
Organise the best Holi party ever with these tips

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
