MHADA floats tender for redevelopment of Motilal Nagar colony in Goregaon

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Friday floated a tender seeking a developer for the redevelopment of Motilal Nagar, a MHADA-owned colony in Goregaon spread over 50 acres.

The colony includes 3,700 tenements and 1,600 slum hutments. An official said a survey to determine the exact number of slum hutments as well as the eligible tenements is currently underway.

According to an official, the MHADA has decided to undertake an integrated redevelopment of the colonies which envisages rehabilitation of buildings for both existing eligible residential and commercial users, markets, shopping centres, offices, houses and work-places, mixed-use buildings, cultural centres, public halls, recreational centres, schools, healthcare centres and residential buildings of various sizes of apartments for sale.

After redevelopment, nearly 33,000 flats will be available. Each residential structure will have 1,600 sq feet flats. However, any cost of construction above 833.8 sq ft shall also be borne by the developer and each non-residential structure will have 976 sq feet flats and cost of construction above 502.83 sq ft will also be borne by the developer.

As per the plan, the contractor will give maximum houses to MHADA after providing tenements to the 5,700 currently residing in homes, encroachments and commercial establishments and after using the remaining FSI for sale at market prices.

“The project would be carried out in a phase-wise manner and the developer will provide transit accommodation to the residents. We have floated a tender inviting Request For Quotation (RFQ) and Request For Proposal (RFP) for the redevelopment through a Construction-cum Development Agreement by Appointment of construction and development agency (C&DA). We have a deadline of seven years to complete the whole project,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the Motilal Nagar Vikas Samiti, a committee formed to table the issues of the tenants of Motilal Nagar for redevelopment, claims that they were not taken into confidence by the government and MHADA before announcing the redevelopment project or while floating the tender. On Sunday the residents held a meeting to discuss the issue.

“MHADA has mentioned giving houses of 1,600 square feet of space as built-up area. Of this, 766.20 square feet of construction cost will be borne by the developer. There is no mention of who will pay for the construction of 833.80 square feet. Therefore, both the organizations have demanded that MHADA should give a written explanation,” said Malhari Bhise, president of the committee.