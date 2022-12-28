MHADA developing new mobile app for housing lottery draw

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is developing a mobile application to be used to conduct housing lottery draw.

“Until now, people applied for houses in a lottery draw via a website. However, with the introduction of a new dedicated mobile app, the state housing body aims to provide seamless facility to homebuyers,” said an official from MHADA.

“Homebuyers can also submit applications digitally post lottery draw is declared,” the official added.

The Mumbai board of MHADA has not conducted a housing lottery draw for three years due to lack of houses. The last lottery draw was held in 2018.

In 2023, MHADA is set to offer 4,000 affordable houses. While 60 per cent of the houses will be from the Pahadi Goregaon project, the remaining will be a part of various redevelopment projects, the official said. At Pahadi Goregaon, MHADA is building over 8,000 houses in a phased manner.

Meanwhile, officials said MHADA plans to increase the deposit amount to be paid by interested homebuyers. However, the hike is yet to be approved by the state government.

In the last lottery draw, while one applying for the economically weaker section category had to pay Rs 5,000 as deposit amount, lower income group homebuyers paid Rs 10,000, middle income group paid Rs 15,000 and higher income groups paid Rs 20,000.