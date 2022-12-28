scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

MHADA developing new mobile app for housing lottery draw

In 2023, MHADA is set to offer 4,000 affordable houses, and 60 per cent of the houses will be from the Pahadi Goregaon project.

The Mumbai board of MHADA has not conducted a housing lottery draw for three years due to lack of houses. The last lottery draw was held in 2018. (Representational image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is developing a mobile application to be used to conduct housing lottery draw.

“Until now, people applied for houses in a lottery draw via a website. However, with the introduction of a new dedicated mobile app, the state housing body aims to provide seamless facility to homebuyers,” said an official from MHADA.

“Homebuyers can also submit applications digitally post lottery draw is declared,” the official added.

The Mumbai board of MHADA has not conducted a housing lottery draw for three years due to lack of houses. The last lottery draw was held in 2018.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha
UPSC Key- December 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Corporate Ethics’ or ‘R...
UPSC Key- December 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Corporate Ethics’ or ‘R...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...

In 2023, MHADA is set to offer 4,000 affordable houses. While 60 per cent of the houses will be from the Pahadi Goregaon project, the remaining will be a part of various redevelopment projects, the official said. At Pahadi Goregaon, MHADA is building over 8,000 houses in a phased manner.

Meanwhile, officials said MHADA plans to increase the deposit amount to be paid by interested homebuyers. However, the hike is yet to be approved by the state government.

More from Mumbai

In the last lottery draw, while one applying for the economically weaker section category had to pay Rs 5,000 as deposit amount, lower income group homebuyers paid Rs 10,000, middle income group paid Rs 15,000 and higher income groups paid Rs 20,000.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 02:53 IST
Next Story

His ministers facing the heat on flagship schemes, Khattar comes to their rescue

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close