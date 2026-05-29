MHADA finds 82 buildings housing 2,736 residents dangerous in premonsoon survey

In its annual pre-monsoon exercise, MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) has identified 82 most dangerous and dilapidated buildings in the island city that continue to house 2,736 residents. Of these 82 buildings, 43 had already featured in last year’s list, indicating little change in the building’s condition and the living condition of its inhabitants.
Noting the danger these buildings pose in the upcoming monsoon, the housing authority has begun the process of evicting the residents, offering them accommodation in transit camps.
As per MHADA, 176 premises have been given notices to evacuate, of which 29 have shifted to transit camps, while 36 have made alternate accommodations. Eviction notices to others and the process of evacuation for others is underway.
Residents have further been instructed to inform the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board of MHADA control room in Tardeo of any danger signs in their buildings.
However, Mukesh Pendse, president of the Pagdi Ekta Sangh, said most of the residents end up staying in the dilapidated homes. “The 43 buildings are on the list from last year because nothing has changed and the residents continue to live in life-threatening conditions. In fact, their buildings have worsened,” he said.
While a few residents take the transit camp offer, most continue to stay in the buildings to stake their claim on their homes. And while the MHADA has raised the offer of Rs 20,000 monthly rent, residents remain sceptical. Pendse said, “MHADA in their notices declares they are not responsible for any loss to life if residents continue to stay in them,” said Pendse.
The dilapidated buildings continue to stand, stuck in limbo of redevelopment, in the backdrop of a case in the Supreme Court deciding on who – the BMC or MHADA – is the rightful authority to declare the buildings C1(highly dilapidated) and initiate redevelopment.
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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