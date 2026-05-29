MHADA finds 82 buildings housing 2,736 residents dangerous in premonsoon survey

The housing authority has begun the process of evicting the residents, offering them accommodation in transit camps. (Express Archives)

In its annual pre-monsoon exercise, MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) has identified 82 most dangerous and dilapidated buildings in the island city that continue to house 2,736 residents. Of these 82 buildings, 43 had already featured in last year’s list, indicating little change in the building’s condition and the living condition of its inhabitants.

Noting the danger these buildings pose in the upcoming monsoon, the housing authority has begun the process of evicting the residents, offering them accommodation in transit camps.

As per MHADA, 176 premises have been given notices to evacuate, of which 29 have shifted to transit camps, while 36 have made alternate accommodations. Eviction notices to others and the process of evacuation for others is underway.