Ceiling of building collapses in South Mumbai, 20 rescued; none hurt

At least 20 persons were rescued after a part of the third floor ceiling in a five-storey building, which was under repair, collapsed and blocked the staircase in south Mumbai’s Fort area on Friday morning.

The incident happened at 7 am when the repair work of the building was going on. “The fire brigade has moved 20 people from the building as a safety measure,” said an official from BMC. No one was injured in the incident that occurred at the Apsara building on Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg.

Officials from Disaster Management Cell said, “Some part of the third-floor ceiling of the Apsara Building on Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg collapsed and blocked the staircase. The incident happened around 7 am on Friday while repair work of the building was going on.”

A civic official said that that the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) had undertaken the repair work of this old building.

Along with the fire brigade personnel, police and civic officials also reached the spot.

Further details are awaited.