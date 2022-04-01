MHADA approves Rs 10,764.99 crore budget, proposes to build 15,781 flats across state

The Maharashtra Housing Area and Development Authority (MHADA) Friday approved an outlay of Rs 10,764.99 crore in the budget estimates for 2022-23. The budget estimate shows a deficit of Rs 2,885.92 crore.

In the budget, MHADA has proposed to construct 15,781 houses in the state in the coming year and made provision of Rs 7,019.39 crore for the purpose.

The 15,781 flats will be built by the Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati, Aurangabad and Konkan regional boards of the authority.

A provision of Rs 3,738.40 crore has been made for the Mumbai board and it will built 4,623 flats in the city.

“The board has allocated Rs 2,132.34 crore for the BDD chawl redevelopment project and Rs 29 crore for the housing scheme at Antop Hill Wadala, Rs 64 crore for the Bombay Dyeing Mill Wadala scheme, Rs 145.54 crore for the housing scheme in Kopari Powai, Rs 50 crore for the housing scheme at Magathane in Borivali, Rs 15 crore for the housing scheme at Khadakpada Dindoshi, Rs Rs 250 crore for the housing scheme at Pahadi Goregaon, Rs 435 crore for Siddharth Nagar Patrachwal redevelopment and Goregaon project, Rs 91.18 crore for Dharavi redevelopment project phase B, and Rs 15 crore for the repair and redevelopment of housing buildings,” said an official.

A provision of Rs 1,971.50 crore has been made for the Konkan board. A provision of Rs 200 crore has been made for the redevelopment of the police colony at Vartak Nagar. Also, Rs 1,002.50 crore have been allocated for land acquisition and land development in Mafatlal (Thane district).

The revised budget of MHADA for the year 2021-22 was also presented. While the budget for 2022-2023 showed a deficit of Rs 2,885.92 crore, the revised budget for 2021-2022 shows a deficit of Rs 1,009.02 crore.