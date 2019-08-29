MHADA affordable houses: Next Mumbai board lottery may be 3 years away

THOSE SEEKING to purchase affordable homes in Mumbai from the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) may have to wait for at least three more years. MHADA president Uday Samant said on Wednesday that due to lack of houses available with the authority’s Mumbai board, it will be difficult to hold a lottery in the next three years.

MHADA, which provides affordable houses by holding a lottery, has witnessed a dip in its stock in the last few years. In the last lottery of its Mumbai board held in June this year, only 217 homes were up for grabs. Over 66,000 people had applied for the same.

In 2018, MHADA had received 1.64 lakh applications for 1,395 houses. While in 2017, more than one lakh applications were received for 819 houses, in 2016, too, over a lakh people had applied for 910 houses.

On Wednesday, Samant told mediapersons that 450 houses will be constructed in Powai, which are set to be included in the next lottery. However, the houses, to cost between Rs 60 to Rs 70 lakh, will take at least three years to complete. At present, MHADA has started the tendering process for the project.

Samant added that besides Powai, houses to be included in the next lottery will be built in Motilal Nagar and Pahadi in Goregoan. However, work is yet to begin on these projects.

Welcoming the state Cabinet approving a policy to redevelop cessed buildings on Wednesday, Samant said, “In Mumbai, around 14, 000 cessed buildings are in a poor and dilapidated condition. With the redevelopment policy in place, apart from providing houses to original tenants, the stock of houses for the lottery will also increase.”

When contacted, MHADA’s Mumbai board chairman, Madhu Chavan, said that due to the less number of land parcels available in the city, MHADA does not have enough houses to hold a lottery. A senior official added: “In the last lottery, we had listed all the 217 houses that were available.”

Samant, meanwhile, announced that in Ratnagiri, MHADA will develop houses for the police department on 16 hectares, at an estimated cost of Rs 155 crore. The authority has also allocated Rs 10 crore for the flood-affected people of Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur. “Several houses have been damaged. MHADA will provide monetary help to rebuild these houses,” said Samant.