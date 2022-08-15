MHA awards medals to 84 state police personnel

August 15, 2022 1:36:24 am
ON THE eve of Independence Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs awarded 42 personnel from the Maharashtra police force with the Police Medal for Gallantry, three with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, and 39 others with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.
Five prison officials, including Harshad Ahirrao, the superintendent of Thane jail, were also conferred with the Correctional Service Medals.
Among the 42 personnel awarded with the gallantry medal, 41 belong to the police force of Gadchiroli.
Additional Superintendent of Police Gadchiroli Manisha Kalwaniya, another ASP Sameer Shaikh, Deputy SP Bhausaheb Dhole, Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sandeep Mandlik, Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Motiram Madavi, figure in the list of officers awarded the gallantry medal, an official said. PSI Dhanaji Honmane, head constable Jagdeo Madavi, and Kishore Atram, martyred in an operation against Maoists, have been awarded with the gallantry medals posthumously, the official said.
