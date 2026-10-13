After metros, monorails and pod taxis, Mumbai region may get an ‘elevated bus’
The proposed 3.1-km system, drawing on models from Japan, would run from the Virar high-speed rail station to Metro Line 13 at Nalasopara. A draft plan is due by early November, but the route and technology aren’t final.
The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) is considering an Automated Guideway Transit (AGT) system, including a driverless “elevated automated bus”, to link the upcoming high-speed rail station to Metro Line 13. (Representational image)
Passengers getting off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train at Virar could one day board a driverless “elevated automated bus” to the Metro. The Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) is considering an Automated Guideway Transit (AGT) system to link the upcoming high-speed rail station to Metro Line 13.
After Metros, monorails and the proposed pod taxi, it would be yet another mode of transport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The proposed 3.1-km elevated corridor would run from Sahakar Nagar in Virar East, near the bullet train station, to the Nalasopara West Metro station, crossing the suburban railway tracks on the way.
The AGT is still at the proposal stage. It is among the ideas in a local area development plan for the 463-hectare area around the Virar station. The VVCMC is preparing the plan with its consultant, Tandon Urban Solutions Pvt Ltd (TUSPL), and a team from Japan that includes the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which is involved in funding the bullet train project. The draft plan is expected to be ready by early November, after which it will be submitted to the Maharashtra government for approval.
“As a part of the development of the area falling under the influence of the bullet train station, one of the necessities is to connect it with a local metro station,” said VVCMC Commissioner Prithviraj B P.
“As Virar is a largely residential neighbourhood, we expect people to use the bullet train to travel to their workplace. A direct connection with the Metro would help them get close to their homes through public transport.”
What is an AGT?
Unlike a conventional Metro, the AGT would use automated, driverless vehicles running on wheels along a dedicated guideway. Its planners describe it as an “elevated automated bus”. It is expected to be smaller and cheaper to build than a Metro, with an initial capacity of around 50 to 70 passengers per vehicle or trainset.
The choice is driven by cost and space constraints in the densely populated area. The AGT’s guideway and supporting structures are expected to be narrower than those required for a Metro. Avani Shikhare, architect and urban planner with TUSPL, said the system would draw on AGT models operating in Japan.
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“The AGT is one of many transit modes that will be available at the Virar bullet train station, including buses. It will run on a small track of around 3.1km and have a limited capacity of 50 to 60, perhaps 70. And while the end nodes will connect the bullet train and the Metro, there may be one of two stops in between potentially offering a link with a railway station,” said Prithviraj.
The route
The proposed alignment would connect the bullet train station in Virar East with the underground section of Metro Line 13 at Nalasopara West. A stop serving the suburban railway network is also being examined.
“As the AGT will cross over the railway tracks, from east to west, it may have a connection with the railway station. Nalasopara station on the Western line will be the closest link, although the extended platform on Virar station will only be around 500m away,” Shikhare said.
What could change
Officials are also considering extending the corridor to around 17 km towards the Virar coast. Shikhare said capacity could be increased by adding more vehicles or coaches, potentially taking it to 400 passengers or more. The route, capacity and technology have not been finalised.
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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