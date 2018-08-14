Metro work will not adversely affect two fire temples: report

Bombay High Court. (file) Bombay High Court. (file)

The Veermat Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) in Mumbai, which was tasked with examining the impact of Metro 3 construction work on the two Atash Behrams — the scared fire temples of the Zoroastrian community — at Kalbadevi, on Monday submitted a report to the Bombay High Court stating that the work will have no adverse effect on the temples.

The court was hearing a petition filed by five members of the Zoroastrian community against the construction of the underground Colaba-Bandra-SEEEPZ Metro 3 corridor — being built under the two Atash Behrams. The petitioners have submitted that in modern times, it is virtually impossible to consecrate a fire temple of the highest degree, which is an Atash Behram, and so its rarity has to be preserved.

While the lawyers for the petitioners objected to the VJTI report on Monday, the court asked the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) to file an affidavit stating how the recommendations of the institute would be implemented. The court will hear the matter again on August 20.

Last month, a Division Bench of Justice A S Oka and R I Chagla had appointed VJTI as an expert agency to examine the impact of construction work on the Atash Behrams.

The report stated: “The proposed tunnel work for Metro line 3, passing under Wadiaji and Anjuman Atash Behrams buildings, shall not have adverse effect on the structures.” It added that the work shall not have an adverse effect on the level and quality of water in the wells within the premises of Wadiaji Atash Behram. It also stated that the proposed Kalbadevi Metro station, adjacent to Wadiaji Atash Behram building, shall not be adversely effected.

Among others, the VJTI has recommended excavation to be done by the cut and cover method at Kalbadevi station near the corner of Wadiaji Atash Behram. Further excavation in the remaining area shall be carried out by mechanical means or controlling blasting. The perforation (drilling holes) by line drilling will further reduce the vibration on Atash Behrams.

It has also been recommended that vibration monitoring shall be held throughout the day while construction work is on. Wells in the premises of both Atash Behrams should be closely monitored for water level and water quality, the report stated.

