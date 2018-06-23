Metro work at night will result in how much noise: Bombay High Court asks MMRC

The Bombay High court (Express photo) The Bombay High court (Express photo)

The Bombay High court on Friday asked the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) to explain how much noise would be created if work at the Metro construction sites is carried on through the night. The court was hearing an application filed by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) to modify its order passed by former Chief Justice Dr Manjula Chellur in August 2017 directing the MMRC not to carry on any construction activity between 10 pm and 6 am.

The application seeks permission to carry out various activities related to the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) at the Cuffe Parade Metro site and excavation of tunnels during the night. Advocate General A A Kumbhakoni told the court that the activity needs to be carried out in the night. He added that after parts of the TBM are transported to the site, the work of loading and assembling it will be carried out 24X7. Kumbhakoni further said the work will be carried out 24X7 for 18 months. He also said one part of the TBM was transported to the Cuffe Parade site on Thursday.

A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice R I Chagla said: “Show us the impact of the work and how much noise will be created.” The petitioner, a Cuffe Parade resident, Robin Jaisinghani, told the court that the MMRC is silent on the details of noise that will be created. Kumbhakoni said once they start assembling the TBM, the work cannot be stopped.

Because if it is stopped then it could be dangerous. Justice Oka said there should be an assurance that the MMRC will abide by the noise pollution rules.

The court asked Jaisinghani to visit the other spot where TBM work is being carried out to check the noise level and also asked the MMRC to submit data on the noise created while assembling the TBM.

