Maharashtra: Metro services to resume, libraries allowed to open from tomorrow

Metro Rail services were stopped following the announcement of the nationwide lockdown starting March 25

The Maharashtra government Wednesday allowed resumption of metro rail services in the state from October 15 in a graded manner as part of its “Mission Begin Again”. According to new guidelines, government and private libraries will also be allowed to resume from October 15 in adherence to strict Covid-19 protocols.

Metro Rail services were stopped in Maharashtra following the announcement of the nationwide lockdown starting March 25 to curb the coronavirus pandemic. The order said Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) would be issued by the Urban Development department.

The government has also allowed marriage and other family functions with number of guest not exceeding 50 and funerals/last rites with number of guests capped at 20.

Business-to-business exhibitions have also been allowed outside containment zones. Local weekly bazars, including that of animals, will also be allowed to reopen outside containment zones. With an aim to reduce crowd, markets and shops will be allowed to remain open for two additional hours till 9 pm from October 15.

The government had earlier allowed inter-district train travel to resume in October even though normal operations of Mumbai’s suburban train system, which is also the lifeline of the city, remains prohibited. In late August, the state government had allowed resumption of inter-district travel by buses operated by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.

“Trains originating and ending their journey in Maharashtra will be allowed with immediate effect as per guidelines from Centre and state,” the guidelines issued for October stated.

The state had also allowed dine-in services to restart at restaurants, bars, and food courts from October 5, with maximum 50 per cent occupancy. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and multiplexes, auditoriums, and assembly halls will continue to remain closed. Schools, colleges and educational coaching institutions will continue to remain shut till October 31.

