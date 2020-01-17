Metro Rail Bhavan tender tailored for select contractors, alleges Congress

The project, worth Rs 972 crore, was awarded last year to a leading construction and infrastructure company.(Representational) The project, worth Rs 972 crore, was awarded last year to a leading construction and infrastructure company.(Representational)

Training its guns on former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Congress on Thursday alleged that a tender floated for the construction of the Mumbai Metro Rail Bhavan in Aarey Colony was tailored to suit a handful of contractors.

The project, worth Rs 972 crore, was awarded last year to a leading construction and infrastructure company. While it had first made allegations in this regard last August, the party, now in power, on Thursday released audit observations of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) regarding the tender process of the multi-crore project to demand an inquiry into the allotment of work.

The state-run Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, which had awarded the work last year, when contacted, refused to be drawn into the controversy, with officials contending that the tendering process, which was followed, had the sanction of its directorial board. The chief minister heads the board.

Earlier last year, the Congress had also levelled similar allegations for a Rs 14,000 crore tender floated for building 89,771 affordable homes for weaker sections, which was awarded during the previous regime by the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO).

The CAG, in its report, has raised certain objections regarding changes introduced to the eligibility criteria and the conditions of the tender after floating of the bids. The MMRDA, in its response to the auditor, has justified the changes as being necessary.

