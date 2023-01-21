Lukewarm response as Metro lines 2A and 7 open for public

Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7, which were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, were opened to the public at 4 pm on Friday.

The newly inaugurated Metro lines will cut the travel time between Dahisar to Andheri to 75 minutes, and are likely to decongest the busiest roads along the suburban localities — SV Road and Western Express Highway.

While there was excitement among the commuters about the Metro service, platforms along Line 2A were largely empty with only a handful of passengers. There were no online or UPI payment methods available for booking tickets, which likely caused inconvenience to the travellers.

Operation of Mumbai Metro Route 2A and 7 starts from friday 4 pm in presence of Metropolitian Commissioner S.V.R Srinivas at Gundavali Metro Station.

Manoj (48), a resident of Bangur Nagar, who took Metro Line 2A — from Bangur Nagar to Valnai Metro station — at 7:00 pm on Friday, said, “Given the peak hour traffic, I would never travel between Bangur and Valnai. The Metro, however, makes travel very convenient, especially at this hour.”

Stelvia Paul, a 30-year-old laboratory employee, who took the Metro from Bangur Nagar, said, “I am travelling from Malad to Bangur Nagar to collect blood for my laboratory.”

The Malad resident added that the Metro will make travelling convenient.

An employee of the automobile industry, Prachi Sawant, has to travel from her Andheri (West) residence to Malad for work daily. Now, the travel would be comfortable because of the Metro, Sawant said. “The ridership is low at present, but I think it will go up soon,” said the 35-year-old.

Makarand Mishra, a resident of Malad, who took the Metro from Versova to DN Nagar and then to Lower Malad, said, “The Metro is up to par with the Delhi Metro, I believe.” Mishra, however, said that the non-availability of booking direct tickets from Versova to Malad was a disadvantage. “Along the Delhi Metro route, even if a person has to change a line, one conclusive ticket could be booked for the entire route. Here, the passengers had to get two different tickets.”

While travelling with his family of six, celebrity hairstylist Sukhwinder Karoti, who took Metro Line 2A on Friday, said, “We took the Metro to see how the service is. We’re going to travel along the entire route, till Dahisar. So far, the facility looks really well done.”