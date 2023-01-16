Metro Lines 2A & 7 to carry 4L commuters daily; take load off local trains, roads

COMMUTERS TRAVELLING between Andheri and Dahisar will be able to travel in comfort and save time as Metro Line 2A and 7 are going to be operational from January 20, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate both these metro lines on January 19 during his visit to the city, and they will be opened to public use from the next day.

After the commissioning of new lines for the public from January 20, the first paid service will start at 6 am from Andheri West on Line 2A and the last service will be available at 9.24 pm.

On Metro Line 7, the first service from Gundavli station will be at 5.55 am and the last train will leave at 9.24 pm.

The MMRDA expects that the two new metro stretches will cater to commuters, who were travelling via roads while spending hours in traffic congestion during peak hours or in crowded local trains. The two elevated corridors are expected to help reduce crowds on local trains by 10-15 per cent. Vehicular traffic is also likely to see a reduction of 25 per cent. Both these lines are expected to carry 3-4 lakh commuters every day. Commuters will experience a seamless experience in an AC rake for Rs 10 for every 3 km. Officials said that this is expected to reduce traffic snarls on Link Road and Western Expressway Highway (WEH).

It will take 75 minutes to travel from Andheri West (Line 2A) to Gundavali Andheri East (Line 7) via Dahisar, a common station connecting the 35-km stretch. It will take 40 minutes to cross the 18.6-km stretch (Dahisar to D N Nagar) on Line 2A and 35 minutes to cover (Dahisar E to Gundavali, Andheri E) on Line 7, respectively.

Dolly Harish, a resident of Malad, said the new metro lines will make travel easier and more comfortable. “I am looking forward to travelling on the new metro lines. My only expectation is the services should be regular and efficiently operated,” she said.