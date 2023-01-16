scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Metro Lines 2A & 7 to carry 4L commuters daily; take load off local trains, roads

After the commissioning of new lines for the public from January 20, the first paid service will start at 6 am from Andheri West on Line 2A and the last service will be available at 9.24 pm.

mumbai metro, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, Mumbai Metro Rail Corp, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsOn Metro Line 7, the first service from Gundavli station will be at 5.55 am and the last train will leave at 9.24 pm.
Listen to this article
Metro Lines 2A & 7 to carry 4L commuters daily; take load off local trains, roads
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

COMMUTERS TRAVELLING between Andheri and Dahisar will be able to travel in comfort and save time as Metro Line 2A and 7 are going to be operational from January 20, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate both these metro lines on January 19 during his visit to the city, and they will be opened to public use from the next day.

After the commissioning of new lines for the public from January 20, the first paid service will start at 6 am from Andheri West on Line 2A and the last service will be available at 9.24 pm.

On Metro Line 7, the first service from Gundavli station will be at 5.55 am and the last train will leave at 9.24 pm.

The MMRDA expects that the two new metro stretches will cater to commuters, who were travelling via roads while spending hours in traffic congestion during peak hours or in crowded local trains. The two elevated corridors are expected to help reduce crowds on local trains by 10-15 per cent. Vehicular traffic is also likely to see a reduction of 25 per cent. Both these lines are expected to carry 3-4 lakh commuters every day. Commuters will experience a seamless experience in an AC rake for Rs 10 for every 3 km. Officials said that this is expected to reduce traffic snarls on Link Road and Western Expressway Highway (WEH).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter

It will take 75 minutes to travel from Andheri West (Line 2A) to Gundavali Andheri East (Line 7) via Dahisar, a common station connecting the 35-km stretch. It will take 40 minutes to cross the 18.6-km stretch (Dahisar to D N Nagar) on Line 2A and 35 minutes to cover (Dahisar E to Gundavali, Andheri E) on Line 7, respectively.

More from Mumbai

Dolly Harish, a resident of Malad, said the new metro lines will make travel easier and more comfortable. “I am looking forward to travelling on the new metro lines. My only expectation is the services should be regular and efficiently operated,” she said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-01-2023 at 00:55 IST
Next Story

FIR against pre-school teacher after 2-yr-old suffers injuries

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close