Opening of Metro lines 2A, 7 expected to ease Mumbaikars’ Monday travel blues

The new Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7, which were opened to the public on Friday, January 20, are expected to reduce the load on the suburban railway network on the western line and cut vehicular traffic by 25 per cent, according to authorities.

On Saturday, both lines recorded over 1.10 lakh ridership as per the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), an undertaking of the Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA). On Monday, however, the ridership is expected to be much higher.

Both Metro lines pass through Link Road and Western Express Highway (WEH), which see bumper-to-bumper traffic, raising hopes that they will put an end to Mumbaikars’ Monday travel blues. Commuters travelling between Dahisar and Andheri on the east and west sides of the city can now enjoy comfortable rides in air-conditioned Metro trains.

Metro lines 2A and 7 are expected to carry a ridership of 3-4 lakh which is expected to grow to 6 lakh by 2031. To cater to the expected ridership, MMMOCL has 28 coaches, of which 22 are in service. Trains are available at a gap of eight minutes during peak hours and 9-10 minutes at other times.

Some of the prominent stations on these lines are Andheri West, Dahisar common station and Andheri East Gundavali, which are also connected with the Metro Line One at WEH and DN Nagar. These stations are expected to pull in more ridership as per the authority.

The new lines are 35 km long and have 30 stations. Meanwhile, the MMRDA has given approval to private entities to construct Foot Overbridges (FOB) connecting Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO and Oberoi Mall.