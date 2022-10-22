Metro Line 5: Depot construction work in Thane likely to cost MMRDA over Rs 472 cr

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is looking for experienced agencies to carry out Metro 5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan) depot construction work at Kasheli in Thane district at a whopping estimated cost of Rs 472.02 crore. It has called tenders for the same on October 20, offering bid submission time till December 12 this year to the participants.

The scope of work involves construction of depot infrastructure comprising stabling yard, control centre, administrative building, maintenance and workshop buildings, auxiliary substation, finishing, plumbing, earthworks for land development, compound wall, road, approach bridge and underground utility duct works, drainage, rainwater harvesting, staff quarters etc.

According to MMRDA, the contract period will be for 36 months, including the monsoon period. A senior MMRDA official said that along with Kasheli depot construction work of Metro 5, they will soon float another tender for Metro 4 depot work, which is reserved at Mogharpada.

Asked whether these two depot lands were handed over to MMRDA, the official said: “Kasheli land acquisition is already on, demarcated, and there is no issue. The process is parallel, basically to keep the time short. The Mogharpada station is ready and it has been discussed with the CM and Deputy CM that bids will be called. Finalisation of bids will take another two-three months. So until land is acquired, the work contract will not be awarded.”

The official further pointed out that the Metro 4 work is going on progressively and since depot work has been delayed, it is necessary to float tender and save the time.

Meanwhile, the MMRDA has also obtained approval from the previous authority meeting to take the Metro 5A (Bhiwandi to Kalyan) underground. Line 5A is an extension of Line 5 and was proposed to be carried out underground following a huge amount of compensation to be given to commercial structures that would have been affected if the line is elevated. Besides, objections were raised by the affected building owners in the alignment.

The MMRDA is carrying out the Metro 5 work in full swing. In fact, this Metro line also passes through Kasheli creek in Bhiwandi.