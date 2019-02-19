Mumbai Metro Line-3: Chinese firm bags contract for tunnel ventilation system

China-owned Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Corporation Ltd (STEC) has bagged the contract for setting up the underground Mumbai Metro Line-3 tunnel ventilation and environmental control systems. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) on Monday awarded the contract to the firm for the project’s phase-I, which includes the tunnel from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey colony. The contract was finalised in concurrence with Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA), which is funding Metro Line-3 projects that will connect the three business districts of Colaba, Bandra and Seepz.

Advertising

“Tunnel ventilation and environmental control system is a critical component of Metro Line-3 implementation for passenger comfort and safety,” Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of MMRCL, said.

“We aim to implement robust and technologically advanced system and complete the work in time so that Metro Line-3 project can be completed within its stipulated timeline,” he said. The project is expected to be completed by 2022.

The tunnel ventilation system is a critical life safety system to protect passengers during fire and smoke emergencies in the stations and tunnels. It lowers tunnel air temperature during normal and congested conditions and provides smoke management in them during train fire emergency.

The environmental control system (ECS) pumps in fresh air, provides for 24×7 cooling system and smoke extraction at stations during emergency situations.

Advertising

The 33.5 km-long Metro line-3 project is set to come up with an estimated cost of Rs 23,000 crore.