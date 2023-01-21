Metro Line 2A & 7 together records over 64k passengers in just 3 hours of service till 8pm on day one

The much awaited Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 passing from densely populated areas from Link Road and Western Express Highway (WEH) between Dahisar and Andheri east and west side of the city was opened for commoners (Public) from Friday 4 pm onwards.

As per the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), an undertaking of MMRDA –set up by the government of Maharashtra taking care of operations and maintenance (O&M) recorded over 64,065 ridership on day one of operation. Interestingly, this ridership figure is just of three hours of services that is from 4pm till 8pm.

The Metro train ticket on line 2A and 7 is fixed at Rs 10 for every 3 kilometres.

On Thursday January 19th, 2023 PM Narendra Modi flagged off the Mumbai Metro Line 2A &7 Phase 2. Pm also took a Metro ride from Gundavali Andheri East Metro station on Line 7 uptil next station Mogra and came back to Gundavali before leaving for Airport.

Meanwhile the real test for the operator of both Metro Lines 2A&7 will be on Monday January 23rd, which will be the first working day of the week and it is believed that actual metro users who are office goers will be using the services. Generally on day 1 joy riders make the rush.

Services on the 35 kilometer long elevated Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 will be available at a time gap of eight minutes during peak time and non peak time at 10 minutes each.

Both these lines are expected to carry 3-4 lakh ridership daily taking off load from both Link Road and existing Mumbai suburban local train services. As per the MMRDA the vehicular traffic on WEH will reduce by 25% and train load by 15 per cent whereas the travel time will reduce greatly by 75%.

The Metro Line 2A and 7 comprises a total of 30 stations. The Line 2A corridor is from Dahisar East to D N Nagar in Andheri West and the travel time will be 40 minutes. The 18.6-km fully elevated stretch has 17 stations — Andheri (West), Lower Oshiwara, Oshiwara, Goregaon (West), Pahadi Goregaon, Lower Malad, Malad (West), Valnai, Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Borivali (West), Eksar, Mandapeshwar, Kandarpada, Upper Dahisar and Dahisar (East).

Similarly the Metro Line 7 corridor from Andheri to Dahisar has a 16.5-km fully elevated stretch will take 35 minutes, running along the Western Express Highway covering 13 stations — Gundavali, Mogra, Jogeshwari (East), Goregaon (East), Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Akurli, Poisar, Magathane, Devipada, Rashtriya Udyan and Ovaripada.

Besides, Mumbai Metro Line 2A&7 is having integration with Mumbai Metro one at WEH and DN Nagar. Moreover, civic run BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking or BEST has also newly introduced three routes along these metro lines covering some of its stations namely Eksar, Borivali, Pahadi Eksar on Metro Line 2A. Similarly on Metro Line 7 stations such as Akruli, Kurar, Dindoshi, Dahisar East and Ovaripada will be covered . BEST bus service will be available every 20 minutes which will act as a feeder route for Metro commuters.

First metro service will start at 6 am from Andheri West on Line 2A and last at 9:24pm. Similarly on Line 7 the first service from Gundavli station will be at 5:55 am and the last one at 9:24 pm. With 22 rakes the services will be running on the entire 35km elevated corridor. There are a total of 28 rakes available at Charkop depot. The remaining rakes will be kept on a standby mode in case of emergency, as per the MMRDA, which is the nodal agency appointed by the state government for construction of Metro lines in MMR .

Ridership data till 8 PM on day one

Line 7

Total passengers yesterday & 14,675

Total passengers today – 28,381

Line 2A

Total passengers yesterday – 16,401

Total passengers today -35,684

Total ridership for both lines till 8 PM 64,065