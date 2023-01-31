Mumbai Metro Line 2A, 7: Two services from Andheri West now extended up to Dahisar East station

Two services on Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7, originating from Andheri West, will now run till Dahisar East station, instead of stopping at Dhanukarwadi station, the Maha Mumbai Metro Rail Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) said on Monday.

The two services originating from Andheri West at 9.43 pm and 10 pm have been extended till Dahisar East station following feedback from commuters, the MMMOCL, which is in charge of the operation and maintenance of both these elevated Metro lines, said.

Since the inauguration of Phase 2 of the Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19 and the commencement of commercial operations from the next day, more than 10 lakh commuters have availed of the services in just a week’s time, official figures show. Total ridership on the entire route on both the Metro lines has also crossed the 1-million mark, officials said.

The two lines, a total of 35 km, are now fully operational and connected with Metro Line 1 (Versova and Ghatkopar via Andheri), creating the first Metro network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). In addition, because of its connectivity with the railway line through Metro 1, millions of Mumbaikars have benefited from it.

Notably, the first phase, a 20-km stretch between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi, was commissioned on April 2, 2022. The two lines have 22 trains for the entire corridor and 245 metro services run on a daily basis since January 20.

Commuters can travel by buying a ticket from the ticket window or through the Mumbai 1 mobile app. Commuters can also use a Mumbai 1 common mobility card with a minimum recharge of Rs 100 and a maximum of Rs 2,000.

The Mumbai 1 card can be used to buy Metro and BEST bus tickets and for shopping. People can get these cards from Metro ticket counters.

The Mumbai 1 card offers a 5-10 per cent discount on every trip Monday to Saturday and a 10 per cent discount on Sundays and holidays.