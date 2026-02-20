Metro Line 12A extension along Kalyan–Shilphata Road approved; Shrikant Shinde reviews works

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has granted administrative approval for the extension of Mumbai Metro Line 12 along the Kalyan–Shilphata Road at an estimated cost of Rs 8,414.53 crore. The extended corridor, to be implemented as Metro 12A, will run parallel to the existing arterial road and connect Kalyan Phata to Taloja in Navi Mumbai.
The 18.4-km corridor will pass through Manpada, Katai Naka, Kalyan Growth Center, Desai Naka, Padle Gaon, Kalyan Phata, Gotheghar, Dahisar Mori, Dahisar Gaon, Kiravali Village, Rohinjan and Khutare Village.
Approximately 10.5 km of the alignment is already under construction as part of the original Metro Line 12 project. The extended stretch will merge with the existing corridor near Khutare Village before proceeding towards Taloja.
Between Katai Naka and Kalyan Phata, common track and station sharing has been proposed with the planned Metro Line 14 (Kanjurmarg–Badlapur). The project will also provide connectivity to the Nilje depot and link with other upcoming metro corridors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
On Friday, Sena MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde reviewed the progress of infrastructure works in Kalyan constituency, including Metro Line 12, the Palava flyover, the Third Patri bridge, the elevated corridor from Vitthalwadi along the Waldhuni river to the Kalyan-Ahilyanagar highway and the Kalyan Ring Road project. He directed officials to expedite work and ensure timely completion.
Shinde said the Metro 12A corridor would reduce traffic congestion on the Kalyan–Shilphata Road and improve connectivity between Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai and other parts of the region.
Separately, MMRDA has approved a 19.40-km double-decker elevated corridor between Kalyan Phata (Shilphata Junction) and Rajnoli in Bhiwandi at a cost of ₹5,909.21 crore. The four-lane structure will carry vehicular traffic on the lower deck and a metro corridor on the upper deck. The project includes eight entry and exit ramps, two railway overbridges and bridges over Desai Creek and the Ulhas river near Durgadi.
The elevated corridor is proposed to integrate with Metro Line 5 (Thane–Bhiwandi–Kalyan), Metro Line 12, the extended Metro 12A and the proposed Metro Line 14.
Officials said the projects are aimed at easing congestion and strengthening connectivity in the Kalyan-Dombivli belt.
