Metro Line 12A extension along Kalyan–Shilphata Road approved; Shrikant Shinde reviews works

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has granted administrative approval for the extension of Mumbai Metro Line 12 along the Kalyan–Shilphata Road at an estimated cost of Rs 8,414.53 crore. The extended corridor, to be implemented as Metro 12A, will run parallel to the existing arterial road and connect Kalyan Phata to Taloja in Navi Mumbai.

The 18.4-km corridor will pass through Manpada, Katai Naka, Kalyan Growth Center, Desai Naka, Padle Gaon, Kalyan Phata, Gotheghar, Dahisar Mori, Dahisar Gaon, Kiravali Village, Rohinjan and Khutare Village.

Approximately 10.5 km of the alignment is already under construction as part of the original Metro Line 12 project. The extended stretch will merge with the existing corridor near Khutare Village before proceeding towards Taloja.