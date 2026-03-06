Metro Expansion Push: MMRDA Advances Line 5A Linking Kalyan and Ulhasnagar

₹4,063 crore elevated corridor with seven stations to split into two spurs, DPR likely to reach Maharashtra government in April.

Written by: Sabah Virani
Mar 6, 2026
MMRDA has invited bids for consultants for the 11.8 km Kalyan-Ulhasnagar extension. With the DPR ready, this ₹4,063 crore project is headed for state approval in April.
Three years after the proposal was first announced, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has initiated groundwork for the proposed Metro Line 5A extension connecting Kalyan and Ulhasnagar. With the Detailed Project Report (DPR) ready, the proposal is expected to be placed before the Maharashtra government in April for approval.

As part of the preliminary process ahead of construction tenders, the MMRDA on Wednesday invited bids for appointing general consultants for the corridor.

According to tender documents, the Line 5A corridor is being planned to ease mounting traffic congestion and reduce pressure on overcrowded suburban rail services in the Kalyan region, where rapid urbanisation has strained existing public transport infrastructure.

The 11.829 km long elevated corridor will extend from the Kon Gaon station of Metro Line 5, which currently connects Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan. The extension will include stations at Durgadi, Khadakpada and Bhoirwadi before branching into two spurs, one towards Kalyan and the other towards Ulhasnagar.

The Kalyan arm will terminate at an interchange station with the proposed Metro Line 12, which will link Kalyan with Navi Mumbai. The second spur, termed the Ulhasnagar Spur, will end in Ulhasnagar. The corridor will use the Kasheli car shed, which is currently being developed for Metro Line 5.

The DPR estimates the project cost at ₹4,063.08 crore. Passenger demand on the extended stretch from Kapurbawdi to Kalyan is projected at around 9.55 lakh daily commuters at present, rising to 10.99 lakh by 2031 and 13.36 lakh by 2041.

Ridership on the Ulhasnagar spur is estimated at 1.25 lakh currently, with projections of 1.22 lakh daily commuters by 2031 and 1.29 lakh by 2041.

However, the project faces several hurdles in its early stages. The corridor will require acquisition of around 16,268 sq m of government land and 1,738 sq m of private land. Environmental impact assessments and statutory clearances are also expected to take time.

Meanwhile, further extensions of Metro Line 5 are under discussion. During a meeting between MMRDA officials and Shiv Sena MLA Shrikant Shinde, proposals were discussed for two additional corridors, Line 5B from Chikholi in Ambernath to Badlapur, and Line 5C linking Durgadi in Kalyan to Titwala.

According to Shinde’s office, the MMRDA commissioner responded positively to the proposals, stating that the planned corridors would provide crucial metro connectivity for residents beyond Kalyan and improve access to Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.

METRO LINE 5A KEY PROJECT DETAILS

Project: Elevated Metro Line 5A Extension of Line 5 Thane Bhiwandi Kalyan
Status: DPR ready; proposal likely to be tabled before Maharashtra government in April

Total Length: 11.829 km
Estimated Cost: ₹4,063.08 crore
Total Stations: 7

Main Stations

Durgadi
Khadakpada
Bhoirwadi (junction where the corridor splits)

Spur 1 Kalyan Arm (6.557 km)

Shivaji Path
Kalyan (Interchange with Metro Line 12)

Spur 2 Ulhasnagar Arm (5.272 km)

Shanti Nagar
Shivaji Chowk
Ulhasnagar

Future Extensions Under Study

Line 5B: Chikhloli to Badlapur
Line 5C: Durgadi to Titwala

