Metro Expansion Push: MMRDA Advances Line 5A Linking Kalyan and Ulhasnagar

Three years after the proposal was first announced, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has initiated groundwork for the proposed Metro Line 5A extension connecting Kalyan and Ulhasnagar. With the Detailed Project Report (DPR) ready, the proposal is expected to be placed before the Maharashtra government in April for approval.

As part of the preliminary process ahead of construction tenders, the MMRDA on Wednesday invited bids for appointing general consultants for the corridor.

According to tender documents, the Line 5A corridor is being planned to ease mounting traffic congestion and reduce pressure on overcrowded suburban rail services in the Kalyan region, where rapid urbanisation has strained existing public transport infrastructure.