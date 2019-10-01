Metro carshed at Aarey: Civic chief observed project needed nod before model code kicked in, says petitioner

The petitioner challenging the proposed Metro carshed at Aarey Milk Colony Monday told the Bombay High Court that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner had observed that the proposal needed to pass before the model code of conduct was enforced.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by activist Zoru Bhathena, challenging the decision of the Tree Authority to cut 2,646 trees, which said the resolution dated August 29 is a “brazen breach” of a High Court order passed in July. The HC order had said the opinions of expert members must be valued and should become an essential facet of decision-making.

Arguing for Bhathena, senior counsel Janak Dwarkadas told a bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharati Dangre that one of the observations by the BMC commissioner (also Chairman of Tree Authority and has a casting vote) to pass the proposal soon was that the code of conduct would come in force.

“You’re not deciding on 2-3 trees, it is about 3,000 trees and there is no relevance of code of conduct… This project may be for the public, but trees are important too,” Dwarkadas said.

The counsel pointed out that there are several discrepancies in tree data over the years. He said that from 254 trees proposed to be cut in 2014, the number is now 2,238 in 2019. He added that the total number of trees on the plot stated in 2014 was 2,298, which has increased to 3,691 in 2019. The data also states that the proposed transplantation of 2,044 trees in 2014 had gone down to 464 in 2019.

Dwarkadas told the court that on the day of the meeting on the Aarey proposal, 17 members were present: the Municipal Commissioner, 13 corporators and three (of five) nominated experts. Two corporators walked out, leaving 15 remaining.

An expert member, Subhash Patne, in a letter dated August 17, said that “trees to be cut down are 2,238 nos which I feel is too high which is 61% of the green cover.”

The hearing is likely to be continued Tuesday, with the MMRCL and the state government opening their arguments.