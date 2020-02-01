Mumbai Metro 5 corridor route to be changed: Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde Eknath Shinde

URBAN DEVELOPMENT Minister Eknath Shinde Friday said he has suggested that the Metro 5 corridor route, set to connect Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan, be changed to bypass several religious spots and also include Shahad.

Shinde, along with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, visited the MMRDA office on Friday to sign a pact with European Investment Bank for funding of Rs 4800 crore for Pune Metro.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said: “A few days ago, I had suggested to the MMRDA to check if it was possible change the Metro 5 route. We have been told by many local residents and social activists that if the corridor comes up along the planned route, several religious spots would be destroyed.” The current route passes by the Aas Bibi burial ground, Markandey mandir and a masjid near the Bhiwandi-Kalyan road.

“Also, it was recommended that the corridor be extended from Kalyan to Shahad, which will benefit commuters from Ulhas Nagar,” said Shinde.

MMRDA chief RA Rajeev said, “We will soon will finalise a new route and float tenders to award the civil work contract.” Asked if there would be an increase in the project cost, he claimed that as tenders are yet to be floated, cost escalation would not be an issue.

The 24.5-km Metro 5 corridor is likely to cost Rs 8,416 crore. “But if it is extended further by 4 km, then in case of an elevated corridor, the cost will increase up to Rs 1,500 crore, which will in turn raise the overall cost of the project to over Rs 10,000 crore,” a senior MMRDA official said.

Battery-run scooters at BKC

To reduce carbon emission in Bandra-Kurla Complex, the MMRDA has introduced 500 battery-operated scooters. The mini-scooters can be booked for Rs 10, while an additional Rs 10 will be charged for every 10 minutes. The MMRDA has tied up with Yulu, a leading shared and sustainable micro-mobility platform, for the project, officials said. Meanwhile, after a review of different infrastructure projects, urban development minister Eknath Shinde has suggested a change in the alignment of Metro line 5 (connecting Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan). MMRDA is also planning to extend the corridor till Sahad near Birla College. ENS

