Metro 4 parapet collapse: Welder held from UP, total arrests rise to six

A view of a damaged rickshaw after a portion of a cement metro pillar collapsed during the construction work and fell onto it, at LBS Road, Mulund, in Mumbai. (Source: ANI)

More than two weeks after a Metro 4 parapet wall collapse in Mulund killed one person and injured three others, police have arrested a 54-year-old welder from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly cutting a critical interlocking hook that led to the structure giving way.

The accused, Ramashish Yadav, was apprehended from his native village in Deoria district after evading arrest since the incident. With his arrest, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to six.

Earlier, police had arrested Harish Chauhan (Project Director), Kuldeep Sapkal (Project Manager), Saurab Singh and Prashant Bhoir (Deputy Manager and Project Manager respectively) of Milan Road Buildtech, and Avdhoot Inamdar, Project Manager of DB Hill LBG.