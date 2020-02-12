Metro-4 carshed: Farmers’ plot will be demarcated soon

The total size of the plot is nearly 200 acre, on which nearly 168 farmers grow crops. In 2019, the government gave 43 acres for the Metro-4 car shed. (Representational Image) The total size of the plot is nearly 200 acre, on which nearly 168 farmers grow crops. In 2019, the government gave 43 acres for the Metro-4 car shed. (Representational Image)

The issue of land acquisition for car shed of Metro Line-4 connecting Wadala-Thane-Kasarwadavli in Mogarpadha in Thane district is likely to be resolved soon. The Thane district collector is going to start demarcation of the 43-acre plot within 15 days. Affected farmers will get different plots or monetary compensation as per the ready reckoner rate.

In 2018, MMRDA had decided to construct the Metro-4 car shed in Mogarpada on government-owned land as another plot in Owale was mired in environmental clearances issues.

Since then, MMRDA was facing opposition from farmers whom the state government had given plot for farming in 1978. The total size of the plot is nearly 200 acre, on which nearly 168 farmers grow crops. In 2019, the government gave 43 acres for the Metro-4 car shed.

A senior MMRDA official said, “We tried to acquire the plot after it was sanctioned by the government but due to continuous opposition from farmers, land acquisition was stopped. After a recent meeting, most farmers agreed to the demarcation.”

Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar said, “We will start plot demarcation from the overall land; 43 acres, which is supposed to be given to MMRDA, will be marked and the farmers given compensation or different plots.”

