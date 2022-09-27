scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Metro 3 trial run till Sahar once crossover track is ready

Currently, the design-proving trial run is being held only on one track between Sariput Nagar, Aarey and Marol Naka stations on the three-kilometre stretch from August 30 with one rake. The first prototype rake is running to and from on this track.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis at Aarey car shed. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/File)

The Mumbai Metro 3 trial run will extend till Sahar station once the crossover track is ready.

Executive Director, Planning, MMRC, R Ramana said, “By November, the crossover track work is most likely to be completed. With the availability of crossover, the Metro rakes will be able to change from one track to another.”

Meanwhile, the second rake from Sri city of Andhra Pradesh will arrive soon, he added. Thus, with two rakes, the trial run on the extended part will begin in the coming months. On the Metro 3 corridor, one crossover track is planned after every five stations. So from the Aarey side, the first crossover is at Sahar station, and the second is at Bandra Kurla Complex station among others.

27-09-2022
