Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Metro 3: MMRC issues RFP for commercial utilisation of plots

A senior officer of MMRC said, “We have some plots near metro stations. These are given by government. We have a mandate and will develop them with stations. There are lot of plots government gave to us. At present we have to exploit five to six plots.’’

Another plot that can commercially utilised is at Dharavi and is located within the Dharavi Redevelopment Project and adjacent to Dharavi Metro Station of Metro Line-3. (File)

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, which is constructing Metro 3, has issued a request for proposal to carry out Real Estate Market Assessment and Financial Feasibility for doing commercial utilisation.

Metro 3 will connect SEEPZ with Colaba and delays have increased cost from Rs 23,000 to Rs 33,000 crore. The Prithviraj Chavan-led government had decided to have car depot in Marol but activists are opposed to this. One of the plots for commercial exploitation is located adjacent to MIDC metro station in Kondivate village and is 4,586 sq metre. This plot had police quarters admeasuring 3,177 sq metre and the rest can be commercially exploited. There is another plot at Marol Naka station – a place where Metro 3 and Metro 1 connecting Ghatkopar and Andheri will meet.

Another plot that can commercially utilised is at Dharavi and is located within the Dharavi Redevelopment Project and adjacent to Dharavi Metro Station of Metro Line-3. The plot accommodates Metro entry exit, ancillary structure, and approach road to receiving sub-station. The MMRC is also looking to commercially exploit a plot below Mahalaxmi Metro Station of Metro Line-3 located below Sane Guruji Marg at Jacob Circle and one more place.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 01:28:32 am
