Metro 3 corridor: Work of casting roof slabs at two stations complete

The work of casting roof slabs at Hutatma Chowk and Mumbai Central stations on Metro 3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) corridor was completed earlier this week. With this, the casting of slabs on six stations has been completed by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL).

According to MMRCL, which is constructing the Metro 3 corridor, it has completed 100 per cent tunneling work in six of seven contract packages and 77 per cent tunneling work on the third package. Officials said that overall, tunneling of 96.5 per cent on the corridor – covering a distance of 52.6 km – has been completed.

Other than Mumbai Central and Hutatma Chowk stations, roof slabs have been cast at Vidhan Bhavan, Marol, MIDC and SEEPZ stations. Work on escalators have also been started at a few stations, officials said. There are 326 stations on the corridor.