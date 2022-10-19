Metro 3 corridor project: Kalbadevi Girgaon PAP protest over delay in rehabilitation

UPSET OVER the delay in their rehabilitation, the Kalbadevi Girgoan (KG) Metro 3 project affected people (PAP) held a protest march from Thakurdwar to Girgaon on Tuesday.

Pandurang Sakpal, a Shiv Sena Uddhav Balsaheb Thackeray party worker who organised the protest march, said, “Suddenly, the Metro 3 authority has stopped paying rent to residents over validity of their eligibility. They cannot be asked to approach Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority over the PAP eligiblity now.”

He added that several old buildings at KG are at risk because of the Metro 3 work so the authority should take care of their maintenance as well. In a statement, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation spokesperson said, “All issues raised and representations received from KG residents have been addressed and suitably replied. MMRC has not received any new representations today from any of the PAPs or the organisers of agitation. Any new issues raised will be appropriately resolved and will be conveyed to the applicants.”