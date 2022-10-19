scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Metro 3 corridor project: Kalbadevi Girgaon PAP protest over delay in rehabilitation

Pandurang Sakpal said that several old buildings at KG are at risk because of the Metro 3 work so the authority should take care of their maintenance as well.

The protest in Girgaon on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

UPSET OVER the delay in their rehabilitation, the Kalbadevi Girgoan (KG) Metro 3 project affected people (PAP) held a protest march from Thakurdwar to Girgaon on Tuesday.

Pandurang Sakpal, a Shiv Sena Uddhav Balsaheb Thackeray party worker who organised the protest march, said, “Suddenly, the Metro 3 authority has stopped paying rent to residents over validity of their eligibility. They cannot be asked to approach Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority over the PAP eligiblity now.”

More from Mumbai

He added that several old buildings at KG are at risk because of the Metro 3 work so the authority should take care of their maintenance as well. In a statement, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation spokesperson said, “All issues raised and representations received from KG residents have been addressed and suitably replied. MMRC has not received any new representations today from any of the PAPs or the organisers of agitation. Any new issues raised will be appropriately resolved and will be conveyed to the applicants.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Compulsory Voting’ or ‘Mu...Premium
UPSC Key-October 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Compulsory Voting’ or ‘Mu...
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...Premium
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...Premium
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-10-2022 at 03:32:48 am
Next Story

BMC to explore treatment of effluent water to potable quality at its STPs

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement