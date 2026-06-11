Mumbai Metro 3 goes online: Commuters can now get mobile connectivity underground

The rollout is currently limited to stretches where telecom operators had earlier put in place temporary arrangements. (File Photo)

For the first time since Mumbai Metro 3 began operations, commuters are starting to get mobile connectivity inside the underground corridor.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have begun rolling out network services across parts of the line, allowing passengers to make calls, send messages and access the internet while travelling through tunnels where phones would previously lose signal.

The rollout is currently limited to stretches where telecom operators had earlier put in place temporary arrangements.

Vi subscribers can access connectivity across 16 stations, from Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli. Airtel’s network is currently available on 10 stations between Aarey JVLR and BKC.