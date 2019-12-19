Metro 3 car shed: Committee starts revisiting sites, new 102-acre Jogeshwari plot on list

“The Jogeshwari plot has the potential to house the car shed as per the area and location from Metro 3 stations,” a committee member told The Indian Express. “The Jogeshwari plot has the potential to house the car shed as per the area and location from Metro 3 stations,” a committee member told The Indian Express.

MEMBERS OF the four-member special committee set up to examine and suggest alternative locations for the construction of the Metro 3 car shed visited a possible new site in Jogeshwari on Tuesday, besides the earlier considered site at Kanjurmarg.

The Jogeshwari site was not part of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (MMRCL) list of alternate sites. NCP MLA and Mumbai party president Nawab Malik had suggested it in the ongoing Winter Session of the new state Assembly.

The 102-acre plot currently houses a camp of the State Reserve Police Force and has residential blocks and training facility for the personnel. Much of it is open ground, and used for training. It is also used as a ground where weddings are held. The plot is at a distance of 6 km from SEEPZ, the last station on the Metro 3 corridor. Sources said the plot was big enough to accommodate car sheds of two Metro corridors.

The committee was set up on December 11, a day after the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government took charge and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the upcoming car shed project at Aarey would not proceed until the matter had been reviewed. The committee was asked to consider alternative sites for the car shed, the escalation in cost, the delay in project completion and the impact on the environment. It has to submit its report by the end of this month.

An earlier “technical committee” set up by the previous government in 2015 had examined six sites — Aarey, Backbay Reclamation, Mumbai Port Trust, Dharavi, Sariput Nagar, Kanjurmarg — and had recommended Kanjurmarg. But due to litigation over the ownership of the Kanjurmarg plot, the car shed project was shifted to 33 acre in Aarey Colony.

“The Jogeshwari plot has the potential to house the car shed as per the area and location from Metro 3 stations,” a committee member told The Indian Express.

A senior MMRCL official said that if the project was moved to Jogeshwari, the cost of the Rs 439-crore car shed would rise to Rs 600 to Rs 700 crore. Also, the entire Metro 3 corridor, now costing Rs 23,500 crore, will incur additional costs of laying lines up to Jogeshwari. It would also cause a delay of two years. The 33.5-km underground Metro 3 corridor was originally estimated to be completed by December 2021.

