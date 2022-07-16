scorecardresearch
Friday, July 15, 2022

Metro-3 car shed at Aarey: Stay on work may be lifted next week

Within hours of assuming power on June 30, the Eknath Shinde-led government decided to reverse the decision of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to move the Metro-3 car shed from Aarey to the 102-acre salt pan land in Kanjurmarg.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
Updated: July 16, 2022 12:45:11 am
While the MVA government decided to move the project from the Aarey colony site, the MMRC chose Kanjurmarg. (File Photo)

THE URBAN Development department has initiated proceedings to remove the stay on constructing Metro-3 car shed in Aarey.

The stay is likely to be lifted by next week, said a top officer of the state government.

“We have examined the entire matter and there is no need to bring it before the Cabinet. We asked the implementing agency, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), to prepare the proposal and we will lift the stay at department level,” the senior state government official said.

The government also told the MMRC to mobilise the contractor so that work can resume on the site. Metro-3 will connect Navy Nagar and SEEPZ. Environmentalists have objected to the car shed in Aarey as it is home for leopards.

While the MVA government decided to move the project from the Aarey colony site, the MMRC chose Kanjurmarg. However, the whole plan has been stuck in a limbo as the Centre objected.

This week, the state government also gave the additional charge of MMRC Managing Director to BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide who has worked on the project earlier.

Speaking on this issue, Fadnavis had said, “The opposition to the car shed at Aarey is genuine to a certain extent and sponsored to some extent. I respect environmentalists. They have full right to say what they feel. The National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court have permitted the project. Trees have been cut and nearly 25 per cent of the work is over. Now, there is no need to cut more trees. If we start work now, it may be delayed in monsoon, but the car shed can be completed in the next year and Metro-3 can start.”

The state government feels that if they take the car shed to Kanjurmarg, it will take four years to build and there will be a cost escalation of Rs 10,000-15,000 crore. Already, there is a cost escalation of Rs 10,000 crore.

