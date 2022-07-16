Metro-3 car shed at Aarey: Move will lead to land grab in city, say environmentalists

Persisting with their opposition to the Maharashtra government’s decision to build the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3 car depot at Aarey Milk Colony, environmental activists alleged that the bifurcation of the car depot for the multiple metro projects would lead to land grab in the city worth several hundred crores.

The Uddhav Thackeray government had moved the car depot out of Aarey and planned an integrated car shed for several corridors. However, the Eknath Shinde-led government reversed the decision to shift the Metro car shed from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg.

On Friday, Stalin D of Vanashakti—an NGO opposing the depot at Aarey—said moving the car shed back to Aarey was “land grabbing” for a developer.

“As per the records, 1 crore sq feet of land would be open for development, which costs Rs 60,000 crore to 1 lakh crore,” said Stalin.

Rohit Joshi, another activist said, “We found lots of documents which support our claim that Metro-3 car shed can be built at Kanjurmarg. We will produce these documents in the Supreme Court.”