Metro 2B MMRDA-MHADA row over rehabilitation creates hurdle

Metro 2B line will affect 178 MHADA tenements. (Express photo by Pradip Das) Metro 2B line will affect 178 MHADA tenements. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

A tussle between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority(MHADA) over rehabilitation of 178 tenements in Nehru Nagar, Kurla, has created a hurdle in the way of the construction of Metro 2B, which will connect DN Nagar to Mankhurd.

Three MHADA societies —Ajinkyatara housing society, Shiv premises housing society and Samarpan housing society — are located in Nehru Nagar, consisting of 120 residential tenements and 56 commercial shops.

Last year, the tenants, especially the shopowners, had refused to vacate the premises. “It will take nearly two years for construction to be completed, only then I will get a new shop. Till that time, what should I do,” an affected shopowner said.

Opposition from tenants to vacate has also led to MHADA delaying handing over an NOC to MMRDA to begin the rehabilitation process. “To issue NOC, we need the consent of 70 per cent of tenants,” a MHADA official said.

In the absence of NOC, MMRDA has not been able to start the rehabilitation process, which is likely to throw a spanner in the construction of 2B line.

MMRDA is facing a similar problem with MHADA tenements in Line 2A as well, which connects DN Nagar to Dahisar. The Metro line will affect two MHADA buildings. The Metro line will pass through an empty plot of Adarsh Nagar co-op housing society situated between the two apartments near Oshiwara.

