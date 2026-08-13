Mumbai metro crane breaks down at Juhu Circle, Andheri commuters stuck for hours

A crane, deployed in Juhu Circle for the construction of Mumbai Metro Line 2B, malfunctioned on Thursday morning during peak traffic hours, causing massive traffic snarls stretching over kilometers. Traffic jams were also reported in Andheri West, leaving office-goers stuck for hours. Commuters who normally take 20 to 30 minutes to complete their journeys reported spending nearly two hours on the road.

The breakdown came after a night of installing girders for the Metro 2B project. With the crane blocking part of the road, the northbound carriageway had been converted into a two-way road, sharply reducing the available road space.

Traffic queues stretched for nearly 2 km on either side, with congestion spilling over into surrounding areas.