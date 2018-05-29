Metro 2A and Metro 7 study on last-mile connectivity: Feeder services and bus bays on the anvil

The consultants have also recommended setting up bus bays and shared auto stands below the station area to provide last-mile connectivity. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) The consultants have also recommended setting up bus bays and shared auto stands below the station area to provide last-mile connectivity. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

WITH AN aim to provide last-mile connectivity, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is considering improving pedestrian and transport infrastructure around Metro stations. Consultants appointed by the MMRDA, D’Appolonia and Urban Mass Transit Company Limited, are conducting a transport and traffic study along the Metro 2A and Metro 7 corridors to prepare a multi-modal integration plan.

“We are preparing a plan so that crowd coming from the Metro is dispersed correctly and the traffic under the station area is managed well. We are looking at making it commuter-friendly so that more commuters can be benefited by the Metro,” said a senior MMRDA official.

As part of the plan, the consultants have proposed to improve pedestrian infrastructure by 500 metres around every station and provide feeder services for a distance of 1.5-km. “We will be constructing footpaths and widening existing ones around stations so people can walk to the stations. We will also provide skywalks to help people cross across the road,” he said.

The consultants have also recommended setting up bus bays and shared auto stands below the station area to provide last-mile connectivity. “Having transport infrastructure below the station will ensure that commuters do not crowd the area. If commuters wait for an autorickshaw or a vehicle to pick them, it will only create chaos,” the official added. “It is important to provide last-mile connectivity from Metro stations, and it is great that they are planning this. But their consultants should be locals who understand the transport scene in the city… all the stakeholders such as the BEST, taxi unions, etc. should be involved in the process,” said A V Shenoy, a transport expert.

VK Phatak, former chief planner, MMRDA, said, “That is how metros should be planned, with last-mile connectivity. But its effectiveness entirely depends on how it is designed for each of the stations and how it is implemented. Each station is different and it needs to be planned accordingly.”

Meanwhile, since the stations for the upcoming Andheri East-Dahisar East and DN Nagar-Dahisar West corridors are sleeker than the existing Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar ones, the consultants have proposed beautifying the area.

“We will be providing plantations and the area below the corridor would be landscaped… It will not be plain and simple like the Metro One corridor. We will also provide urban furniture with benches and seating arrangements…,” he said. The consultants began the survey two months ago and are expected to submit the report by November.

