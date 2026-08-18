Metro 13 gets nod to link Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar as Maharashtra clears projects worth Rs 28,227 crore

To be implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Metro 13 will connect Mira Road, Vasai, Naigaon, Nalasopara and Virar across Thane and Palghar districts. (File photo)
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday cleared transport projects worth Rs 28,227 crore for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune, approving the Rs 17,724.99-crore Metro 13 connecting Mira-Bhayandarwith Vasai-Virar and a Rs 10,502.36-crore eastern extension of the Pune ring road.
The decisions were taken by the Cabinet Infrastructure Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. While the 25.03-km Metro 13 will provide a new mass transit link between the fast-growing Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar belts, the Pune project is aimed at diverting inter-state and inter-city traffic away from the city.
Metro 13 to connect Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar
To be implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Metro 13 will connect Mira Road, Vasai, Naigaon, Nalasopara and Virar across Thane and Palghar districts.
Of the 25.03-km corridor, 21.78 km will be elevated and 3.25 km underground. It will have 16 stations, including 13 elevated and three underground stations.
A key component is a 4.92-km integrated six-lane road and Metro bridge across Vasai Creek, connecting Panju Island. A Metro depot is proposed at Chikhal Dongri.
The corridor will provide interchange with suburban railway stations at Naigaon, Nalasopara and Virar, while a connection with Metro Line 9 is proposed at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium. Bus connectivity is planned at all stations.
The government expects the corridor to carry 4.49 lakh passengers daily by 2031 and cut travel time by around 50 per cent compared with road travel.
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The project will require 24.84 hectares of land and is targeted for completion within five years. Fadnavis directed officials to complete land acquisition and approach roads within six months.
Pune ring road extension gets Rs 10,502 crore
The committee also gave administrative approval to the revised cost of Rs 10,502.36 crore for the eastern extension of the Pune ring road.
The 31.805-km stretch, to be implemented by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, will run from Sortapwadi on the Pune-Solapur road to Varve Budruk Shivare on the Pune-Satara road.
The stretch forms part of the larger 168.981-km access-controlled Pune ring road and is intended to divert inter-state and inter-city traffic around Pune instead of allowing it to enter the city.
The government said 80 per cent of the land required for the project has been acquired. The project is targeted for completion by June 2029.
The road will have three lanes in each direction and a planned speed limit of 120 kmph. It will include one interchange, three major bridges, five minor bridges, 18 elevated sections or flyovers and four tunnels.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
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