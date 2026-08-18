Metro 13 gets nod to link Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar as Maharashtra clears projects worth Rs 28,227 crore

To be implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Metro 13 will connect Mira Road, Vasai, Naigaon, Nalasopara and Virar across Thane and Palghar districts. (File photo)

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday cleared transport projects worth Rs 28,227 crore for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune, approving the Rs 17,724.99-crore Metro 13 connecting Mira-Bhayandar with Vasai-Virar and a Rs 10,502.36-crore eastern extension of the Pune ring road.

The decisions were taken by the Cabinet Infrastructure Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. While the 25.03-km Metro 13 will provide a new mass transit link between the fast-growing Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar belts, the Pune project is aimed at diverting inter-state and inter-city traffic away from the city.

Metro 13 to connect Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar

To be implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Metro 13 will connect Mira Road, Vasai, Naigaon, Nalasopara and Virar across Thane and Palghar districts.