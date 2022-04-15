Now, get Metro 1 e-tickets on WhatsApp

From Thursday, commuters traveling on the Mumbai Metro 1 corridor (Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova) could get their tickets on their WhatsApp numbers.

As part of the green initiative in the field of ticketing and to save paper, R-Infra’s Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), which runs the Metro services, are offering e-tickets on WhatsApp.

The MMOPL said that it will be the first Mass Rapid Transit System in the world to offer such a service. Officials said this will be an extension of the ‘paper QR ticket’ available at the ticket counters.

“The product has been designed by the in-house team and implemented in association with our technology partner M/S Atek Payments Private Limited and delivery partner M/S Billeasy E Solutions Private Limited,” said an official from MMOPL.

To get a e-ticket on WhatsApp, one will have to text “Hi” on WhatsApp number 9670008889 or scan QR, share the one time password at the ticket counter and avail the ticket that can be used within 20 minutes from booking time.

Around 2.6 lakh passengers travel every day on the Metro corridor and approximately 1.25 lakh tickets are sold.