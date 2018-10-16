MeToo movement: Alok Nath files civil suit, seeks Re 1 as damages

Alok Nath has been accused of harassment by multiple women. Alok Nath has been accused of harassment by multiple women.

ACTOR ALOK Nath on Monday filed a civil suit against actor-director Vinta Nanda in the Dindoshi sessions court, seeking Re 1 as damages for allegedly defaming him. Last week, Nath’s wife Ashu had submitted a complaint before the Andheri magistrate’s court seeking that an FIR be registered against Nanda on charges of defamation.

On Monday, the court recorded Ashu’s statement. The court has now scheduled the hearing for November 1 when statements of other witnesses on their behalf will be heard, said Ashu’s advocate, Ashok Saraogi. Ashu told the court that their reputation had been damaged due to the allegations.

Nanda’s advocate, Dhruti Kapadia, said in a statement, “On instruction of my client, it is clear that we are going to fight out legally – so-called defamation proceedings are not served upon us as yet – however, and whatever the proceedings will be, we will deal with everything following due process of law…(sic).”

Also, Nath responded on Monday to the showcause notice issued to him by the Cine and Television Artistes Association earlier. Nath has said the allegations against him were false and in the absence of any complaint filed against him, the notice sent to him is “premature”, said Saraogi, his advocate. Kapadia, in her statement, also said at the moment, they were awaiting the decisions of various associations where Nanda has filed a complaint including CINTAA. “Pursuant to decisions, we will further decide our next step of action. My client will not be intimidated by threats and defamation suits which are primarily meant to delay and distract from the gravity of the allegations,” Kapadia said in her statement.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App