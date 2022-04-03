Meteor-like objects which fell in Maharashtra believed to be parts of satellite: Expert

The Chandrapur police and administration in Maharashtra have seized two objects which allegedly fell from the sky on Saturday evening, officials said. Experts said they believed the parts belonged to a Chinese satellite.

Hundreds of villagers in the district had spotted the burning object in the sky on Saturday, which triggered some panic, but officials with the Chandrapur administration said the situation was under control.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“A metal ring of 8-10 ft diameter was found at Ladboli village in Sindewahi tehsil of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra around 7.30 – 8 pm on Saturday. The villagers had spotted the burning object falling from the sky. The object has been collected and kept at the police station,” said Chandrapur district collector Ajay Gulhane.

“Similarly, a metallic cylindrical object of 1-1.5 feet diameter was found at Pavanpad village in the area on Sunday morning,” Gulhane said, adding that there has been no casualty.

Confirming the incident, ADGP Rajinder Singh said they were trying to ascertain its details.

According to astronomy experts, the object seen falling from the sky is not a meteor, but a satellite that got destroyed after coming into contact with the earth’s atmosphere and fell across different regions. After a satellite’s duration of orbiting, it is usually destroyed in a controlled manner, but it appeared that this satellite went out of control and entered the earth’s atmosphere, they said, while mentioning that such an incident has happened in the state after nearly 14-15 years.

“Once such satellites enter the atmosphere, it starts burning and falls in different places. The same must have happened with this satellite,” said an astronomy expert adding that as per the information available to him, various parts of this particular satellite had fallen in states including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.