Mumbai: Meteor adventure for nature lovers in Panchgani

Written by Shivani Kava

A MUMBAI-BASED adventure company has set up camp in the hills of Panchgani to observe a once-a-year phenomenon that lights up the sky.

Natventure Holidays, based in Vile Parle, took around 65 people from Mumbai and Pune to observe the Geminid meteor shower that was most easily visible on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Geminid meteor shower is one of the most awaited celestial events of the year where hundreds of objects shoot across the sky on a clear night in the middle of December.

Located less than five hours away from Mumbai, the company also runs the country’s first public access space observatory there, which is equipped with up-to-date machinery.

Campers at the site are assisted in observing the meteor shower without the aid of telescopes, apart from also being trained to identify planets, stars, and other celestial objects.

Madhu Maulree, COO, Natventure Holidays, said the camp also has specialists at hand to educate participants about space science.

The spartan accommodation at the campsite includes single and double occupancy tents and dormitories for groups.

“We serve organically grown food to campers during meals. Organising observations of the meteor shower has been a great success,” Maulree said.

The star-gazing camp was priced at Rs 4,248 per head and was inclusive of accommodation in Alpine tents, a tour of the space observatory tour, a star-gazing session and meals.