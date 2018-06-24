Met department predicts rain for Mumbai till June 27

Most parts of Maharashtra have by now received more than normal rainfall. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Most parts of Maharashtra have by now received more than normal rainfall. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

After a dry spell of 10 days, the city received rain on Saturday. The island city received 127 mm and the suburbs received 19.1 mm rainfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm the Colaba area received the maximum rainfall at 77.6 mm, followed by Worli with 45.4 mm rainfall. Meanwhile, the Automatic Weather Station (AWS) at Vidyavihar recorded no rainfall for the same duration, while Nerul received 1.2 mm rainfall.

The weather department has predicted intermittent rain in the city and suburbs through Sunday with a few isolated heavy falls. The city has been put on alert for Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, Konkan region is expected to receive widespread rainfall through the week with Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Raigad districts put on alert from Monday to Wednesday.

“Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are likely to receive rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Tuesday and at a few places on Wednesday. Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Raigad areas are likely to receive rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on both the days,” said an IMD official.

Most parts of Maharashtra have by now received more than normal rainfall. However Palghar, Dhule, Kolhapur, Nandurbar, Nashik, Aurangabad and Jalna are still deficient with Palghar and Nashik deficient by over 50 per cent.

