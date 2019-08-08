MESMA enforced: ‘Take action against doctors who did not report to duty’

WITH RESIDENT doctors across the state going on a strike on Wednesday protesting against poor working conditions, the government enforced the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA), directing medical colleges to take action against the doctors who did not report to duty.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) said that at least 2,400 resident doctors attached to five medical colleges in Mumbai, and 6,000 across Maharashtra, have refrained from routine work in government hospitals. The resident doctors are demanding timely stipends and adequate leaves for maternity and tuberculosis treatment.

“I have issued instructions to the heads of medical colleges to detain them and take appropriate action,” said Dr TP Lahane, the Director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), claiming that three major demands of resident doctors have been fulfilled and stipends have been processed.

MESMA provides police the authority to arrest doctors or detain them without a warrants if the strike affects public services. These offences are non-bailable. Under the Act, the government can prohibit a strike or enforce a doctor to attend to duty in public interest. In case doctors continue on strike, they may be arrested for one year or fined Rs 2,000.

“In JJ hospital, 575 resident doctors did not report to work. We will issue them notices,” said Dean Dr Ajay Chandanwale. In Nair hospital, Dean Dr RN Bharma said 328 doctors, who did not report to work, will be issued notices. “Action will be taken according to the government’s directions,” Bharmal added.

Similar protests had sparked across Maharashtra about two years ago seeking better stipends. “The protests were called off because the government promised us quick measures. In the last two years, these issues have only been under discussion but no action has been taken,” said Dr Prashant Chaudhari, the president of MARD in Sion hospital.

Resident doctors claimed that except the four medical colleges run by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in Mumbai, all other state-run medical institutes have delayed stipend payment. “The stipends are delayed by three to four months on an average,” Chaudhari said.

Another persistent issue is the lack of adequate leaves for tuberculosis treatment. A minimum of six months is required to complete treatment for tuberculosis, an infectious disease spurred by poor immunity and infectious environment.

The government at the most provides two to three months’ leave.

A second-year pathology student in a BMC-run hospital, who is currently being treated for tuberculosis in Latur, said she was not granted paid leave for six months to undergo treatment. “I had to take unpaid leaves. If I work while taking medicines, not only I am prone to infections but patients around me are also at risk.”

Maternity leaves also remain a major hurdle. The Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, passed in 2017, allows 26 weeks leave to a pregnant women. The law, however, has not been implemented in government hospitals with doctors getting only two months of leave.

Hospitals in Mumbai on Wednesday claimed that patients were not affected by the strike. But many senior doctors said they cannot handle patient load beyond a few days if the strike is not called off. In JJ hospital, while 3,374 patients were treated in the out-patient department, 82 were admitted and 20 surgeries conducted on Wednesday. Doctors said the OPD was not affected a lot as doctors and interns reported to work.