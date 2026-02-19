Issue of merger not before us, says NCP amid claims by Sharad Pawar-led party

NCP chief spokesperson Anand Paranjape (left) accused the Sharadchandra Pawar-led faction of attempting to sow confusion at a time when party workers are still grieving. (Express photo)

Amid speculation over a possible merger between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and claims by the Opposition NCP-SP that former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had finalised the contours of a reunion before his death, the ruling NCP on Thursday dismissed the reports as “unfortunate politics” and asserted that no merger proposal is under consideration.

NCP chief spokesperson Anand Paranjape accused the Sharadchandra Pawar-led faction of attempting to sow confusion at a time when party workers are still grieving.

“We too have lost our deity. Even today, NCP workers, office-bearers and public representatives are grief-stricken by the feeling that ‘Dada’ is no longer among us. We are supporting and comforting one another. But the unfortunate politics being played by the Sharadchandra Pawar faction is deeply wrong,” Paranjape said.