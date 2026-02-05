Merger buzz, Maratha base add to BJP woes amid uncertainties in NCP

Sharad Pawar, on Wednesday, had publicly expressed his displeasure over Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis questioning the proposed merger between the two NCP factions. (File photo)

Even as Sunetra Pawar took charge as the Deputy Chief Minister, succeeding her husband, the vacuum created by the death of Ajit Pawar poses a challenge not just for his party NCP, but also for its ruling Mahayuti ally BJP.

According to BJP leaders, managing coalition politics may become more difficult amid the merger buzz between the NCP and and Sharad Pawar’s NCP(SP).

Sharad Pawar, on Wednesday, had publicly expressed his displeasure over Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis questioning the proposed merger between the two NCP factions.

“I am happy that Sunetra Pawar has taken the oath of office as the Deputy CM. On the merger issue, the talks were going on between Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil. What right does Devendra Fadnavis have to question the merger when he was not involved,” Pawar had said.