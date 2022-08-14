Merely hoisting National Flag doesn’t make us patriots, says Uddhav

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday took a swipe at the BJP-led central government’s Har Ghar Tiranga drive, stating that merely putting up the Tricolour doesn’t make one a patriot. He also said that while BJP was asking people to hoist National Flags on their homes, many Indians did not have a place to live.

Thackeray was speaking on the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of Marmik, a magazine founded by his father Bal Thackeray in 1960.

“Now, we can see Har Ghar Tiranga campaign everywhere. I received a message recently in which a person is asking for a house first so that a flag can be hoisted there. Even after 75 years of Independence, we are not able to provide homes to the poor and we are asked to hoist the Tiranga. Merely hoisting the Flag doesn’t make us patriots,” Thackeray said.

In a veiled attack on the Eknath Shinde faction, Thackeray said that Sena is not an object lying in the open which can be picked up by anyone who can stake claim over its legacy.

“Some people think Shiv Sena is an object lying in the open which they can pick it up and take it away,” he said, adding that the party’s foundations are deep and strong and no one can stake claim over it. “Shiv Sena has a over six decades of history and ideology,” said Thackeray.

Taking a dig at the chief minister, as the allocation of portfolios is yet to be done though the Cabinet was expanded recently after a long wait, Thackeray said: “Today, people are roaming around and participating in their own felicitation programmes without doing anything. Ministers are sitting idle without any responsibility.”

He went on to slam BJP national president J P Nadda for recently saying that in the times to come, only an ideology-driven party like the BJP will survive, while others ruled by families will perish. “What Nadda said was not good for democracy. He may wish to finish off all parties, but Shiv Sena cannot be finished off. Its roots are 62 years old and no one can take that away.”

He alleged the Centre was planning to reduce recruitment in the armed forces. “You have money to topple state governments but not for recruitment in the armed forces,” he said apparently referring to the Agnipath Scheme.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)