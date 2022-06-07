‘Merely following the law’: Pandey denies MVA bias allegations

RESPONDING FOR the first time to allegations by several BJP leaders that he had been made the Mumbai Police Commissioner by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take on opposition leaders, Sanjay Pandey on Monday denied the charges and said the force was merely following the law.

Speaking at a media briefing to mark the inauguration of the new Mumbai Police Commissioner’s Office on Monday, Pandey said, “All the cases were registered on the basis of complainants coming forward. We just followed the due process of registering complaints and filing chargesheets, which is the natural process of investigation.”

When asked about the Mumbai Police continuing with its probe in the FIR against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj despite the manager of the Indian Overseas Bank withdrawing his complaint, Pandey, who is due to retire in June-end, said, “You have to understand the process of law. Within 24 hours of registering an FIR, it has to be sent before a magistrate. The matter is then before the magistrate. So, if someone wants to withdraw a complaint, it has to be done before the magistrate. We can only probe the matter and file a chargesheet in the case.”

When asked about the status of the FIR registered against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma about her comments on Prophet Mohammad during a news debate, Pandey said, “Due process is being followed and as per procedure, she will be summoned and her statement will be recorded in the matter.” When asked if the summons had been issued, Pandey said he was not aware of the same.

On the status of the probe in the Salman Khan threat case, the police chief said that the department had taken serious cognisance of the incident and that investigation is in progress.

Pandey, who has been vocal about the “harassment” of home owners by housing committees in the past, spoke on the issue again and said that housing societies needed to rethink about how they function.