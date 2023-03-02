Merely because boy & girl are from different religions, case can’t have religious angle: HC

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, while granting pre-arrest bail to a Muslim woman, her parents and sister booked for allegedly forcing a Hindu man to convert to Islam to marry the woman, has observed that merely because the man and the woman are from different religions, the matter cannot be given a religious angle and it can also be a case of pure love.

On February 24, Justice Vibha V Kankanwadi and Justice Abhay S Waghwase were hearing the anticipatory bail plea filed by the woman and her family after a special court in Aurangabad refused them protection from arrest.

The man, who is the complainant in the case, claimed that forceful circumcision was performed on him in March 2021, after which the woman’s family impressed on him that he has converted to Islam. He also alleged that it is a case of love jihad, as he was forced to pay a certain amount to the woman’s family, abducted and abused in the name of his caste. However, referring to the FIR, the HC observed that the man himself had admitted that he was love with the woman. “It appears that now the colour has been tried to be given of love jihad, but when love is accepted then there is less possibility of the person being trapped just for converting him into the other’s religion. The facts of the case… contents of the FIR would show that there were many opportunities for the informant for severing his relationship with the accused woman, but he has not taken that step,” the court said.

“Merely because the boy and the girl are from different religions, it (the matter) cannot have a religious angle. It can be a case of pure love for each other,” it observed.

As per the prosecution, the two had been in a relationship since March 2018. While the man belonged to the Scheduled Caste community, he did not disclose this to the woman. As per the complaint filed by the man, when the woman insisted on him converting to Islam to marry her, he revealed his caste to her parents, who convinced their daughter to accept the same.

The HC said that prima facie, this shows the man at that time had a good relationship with the woman’s parents. “When the initial relationship was good and caste or religion was not a barrier for them, then the question of raising the issue of caste or community or religion at a later point of time will not arise. It appears that thereafter the relationship was bitter,” it added.

After being told about allegations of the man’s alleged abduction, forcible circumcision and conversion to Islam, the HC said, “Still he had not severed the relationship. Each time, even after offences were registered by the accused woman against him, he has not lodged any report. This is what is surprising here.”

It added, “We can see that there is inordinate delay in lodging the FIR. When there is inordinate delay, it affects the story and may lose its importance. The fact will have to be observed that when the base for the relationship was the love affair, there was no barrier of caste or religion and therefore, prima facie case under the Atrocities Act cannot be said to be made out.”